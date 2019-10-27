Barclays Cuts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $91.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $127.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $94.90 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $268,373.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,206.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Xilinx by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

