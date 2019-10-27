Barclays Reiterates €228.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Barclays set a €228.00 ($265.12) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €234.00 ($272.09) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €223.79 ($260.22).

ALV opened at €221.55 ($257.62) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €211.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €208.42. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

