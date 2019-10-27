Barclays Trims Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Target Price to GBX 6,700

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,750 ($88.20) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,865.88 ($89.71).

LON RB opened at GBX 5,830 ($76.18) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,220.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,256.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.27. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,796 ($88.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

In other news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total value of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

