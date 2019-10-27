Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 740

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 740 ($9.67) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDEV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 696 ($9.09) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 678.45 ($8.87).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 646 ($8.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 641.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 613.33. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 702.80 ($9.18). The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 36.80 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $9.60. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total value of £160,197 ($209,325.75).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

