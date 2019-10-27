Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.

BSE has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 25.40 ($0.33).

BSE opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.72. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23).

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

