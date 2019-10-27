Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nord/LB

Nord/LB reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Warburg Research restated a neutral rating and set a $67.70 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of Basic Energy Services stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.41. Basic Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAS. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 382,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 290,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

