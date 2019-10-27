Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

