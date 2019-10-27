Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 252 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 300.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 164,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,810 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

