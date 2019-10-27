Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Shares in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nutanix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Nutanix by 8,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,489 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $253,451.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $156,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,497.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,951 shares of company stock worth $933,541 over the last ninety days. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

