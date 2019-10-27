Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,469,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,974,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,497,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $156.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

