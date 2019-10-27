Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $400,000 Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Dell by 597.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,222,000 after buying an additional 1,656,435 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 684,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 490,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,216,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell news, CMO Allison Dew sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $246,250.74. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,858,148 shares of company stock worth $199,107,676. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

Dell stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

