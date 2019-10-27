BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 338 ($4.42).

Several research analysts recently commented on BBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BBA opened at GBX 301.60 ($3.94) on Friday. BBA Aviation has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 287.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. BBA Aviation’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

