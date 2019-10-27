BEAT (BEAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.00

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. BEAT has a market capitalization of $51,068.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BEAT has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BEAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BEAT

BEAT’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,928,858 tokens. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BEAT is beat.org. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BEAT is medium.com/beattoken.

BEAT Token Trading

BEAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

