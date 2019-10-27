Beaxy (BXY) Price Up 20.7% This Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $958,010.00 and $4,650.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037956 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.75 or 0.05477311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00044171 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,217,213 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.