Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.34-0.42 EPS.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $99,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,224 shares in the company, valued at $685,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $81,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

