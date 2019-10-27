Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 37,992 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,000. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.56.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.60. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.