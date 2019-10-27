Bfsg LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 501,129 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $94.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

