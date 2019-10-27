Bfsg LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 20,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,571,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Stryker by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Stryker by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,268,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $260,765,000 after purchasing an additional 175,409 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,280,427 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $211.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average is $204.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

