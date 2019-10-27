Bfsg LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $296.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.91 and its 200-day moving average is $270.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,494 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

