Bfsg LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.06% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYN. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $29.24 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

