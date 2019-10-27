BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BGCP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

BGCP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. BGC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,563,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after buying an additional 944,600 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 13,937,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after buying an additional 683,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 589,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

