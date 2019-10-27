BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.31

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.31 and traded as low as $35.58. BHP Group shares last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 5,293,400 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is A$38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37.

In related news, insider Ian Cockerill acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$35.63 ($25.27) per share, with a total value of A$124,705.00 ($88,443.26). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie 56,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st.

BHP Group Company Profile (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

