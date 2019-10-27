BidaskClub Downgrades Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAMR. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.75.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after acquiring an additional 688,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,064,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

