BidaskClub Downgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Hold

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

