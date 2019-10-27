BidaskClub Lowers Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.65. 983,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,994. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

