BidaskClub Upgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Dynavax Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 1,472,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $310.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 781.10% and a negative return on equity of 304.71%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 564.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano acquired 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,452. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,937,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 393,124 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 532,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.