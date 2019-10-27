BidaskClub Upgrades Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to “Buy”

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

SNH traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.79. 924,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,341,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 59.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 807,840 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,260,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 761,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after acquiring an additional 717,738 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

