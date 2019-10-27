BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Up 6.4%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.62, 1,994,293 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 879,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $472.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $752,877.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,479. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 155,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

