Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $235.00 at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $203.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $288.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.68 and its 200-day moving average is $231.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 131.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

