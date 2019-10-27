Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Svb Leerink currently has $350.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $256.00. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $8.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $34.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.28 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Biogen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Biogen by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,118,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

