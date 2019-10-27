BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSTC. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright set a $90.00 price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $341.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.21. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

