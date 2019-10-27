Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 11.5% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $86,356.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,043,839 coins and its circulating supply is 8,043,835 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

