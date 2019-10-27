Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Insider Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) insider (Rick) Anthon Richard bought 6,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

BSM opened at $13.52 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.18 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 41.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

