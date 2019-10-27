BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 96,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

