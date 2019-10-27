BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. RealNetworks Inc has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

