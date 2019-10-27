BlackRock Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.