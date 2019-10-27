BlackRock Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.88% of Sesen Bio worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SESN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Laidlaw downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Sesen Bio Inc has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.