BlackRock Inc. Sells 459,779 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 459,779 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.37% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.