Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $164,631.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $164,631.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00011895 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,217,546 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

