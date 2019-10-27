Bloom Market Cap Tops $2.02 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00198479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.01490580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00126272 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, TOPBTC, Bibox and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.