Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Given $13.38 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 7.1% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.38 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 39 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of BRG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. 69,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 243.33 and a current ratio of 243.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

