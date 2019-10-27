B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Receives GBX 428 Average PT from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 428 ($5.59).

BME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BME stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 366.20 ($4.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 431 ($5.63). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 364.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.