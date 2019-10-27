Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.82.

NYSE BA opened at $339.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

