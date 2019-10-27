Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $37.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.62. 675,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $459,913.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at $459,913.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $999,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 43.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $264,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,475,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.