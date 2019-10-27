BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in BorgWarner by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.