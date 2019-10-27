Boston Scientific’s (BSX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $53.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.79.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,451,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,048. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

