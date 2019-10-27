Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.92.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,456. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $123,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Leathe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $203,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,066 shares of company stock worth $1,583,993. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 320,241 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 580,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,688,000 after buying an additional 176,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

