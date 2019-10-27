Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

