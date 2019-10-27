Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,784,623,000 after purchasing an additional 297,582 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,844,343,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,011,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,840,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $276.82 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.11.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

