Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cohu worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COHU. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 42.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 296,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,606,000 after buying an additional 192,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 194.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 189,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 922.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $22.12.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.